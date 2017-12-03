Philadelphia Eagles - PlayerWatch

WR Alshon Jeffery signed a four-year contract extension through the 2021 season, the Eagles announced Saturday. The deal is worth $52 million and includes $1 million per year in incentives and $27 million in guarantees, according to ESPN. The 27-year-old Jeffery came to Philadelphia as a free agent this offseason, signing a one-year deal with the Eagles. In 11 games this season, he ranks second on the team in receptions (43) and receiving yards (619). He has seven touchdowns, five of which have come in the last four games.