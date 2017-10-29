Preview: 49ers at Eagles

The team with the NFL’s best record hosts a club that shares the league’s worst on Sunday as the surging Philadelphia Eagles welcome the winless San Francisco 49ers to Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles posted their fifth straight victory with a 34-24 triumph over Washington on Monday, only to learn less than 24 hours later that they lost nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters (MCL, ACL) and linebacker Jordan Hicks (Achilles) to season-ending injuries.

Although his team boasts at least six wins after seven weeks for the ninth time in franchise history, Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson is keeping the smaller picture in sight. “Quite honestly, I don’t think of necessarily being 6-1,” Pederson told reporters. “I think of it as just getting better each week. We have to win each week. We have to be 1-0 each week.” San Francisco has failed in that mission every week this season, with last Sunday’s resounding 40-10 setback against Dallas underscoring the team’s considerable troubles. Quarterback C.J. Beathard was under duress from the get-go versus the Cowboys, losing two fumbles and getting sacked five times.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Eagles -13. O/U: 46

ABOUT THE 49ERS (0-7): Carlos Hyde has failed to eclipse 68 yards rushing in any of his last four games, and now the 27-year-old will be challenged by Philadelphia’s top-ranked run defense. Hyde has found smooth sailing against NFC East foes of late, rolling up five touchdowns on the ground in his last five encounters. Pierre Garcon has reeled in at least five catches in back-to-back games and five of seven contests this season, and the 31-year-old has 40 receptions for 470 yards in his last six meetings with Philadelphia.

ABOUT THE EAGLES (6-1): Carson Wentz threw for four scores against the Redskins to increase his season touchdown total to 17, one more than all of 2016. Trusted target Zach Ertz leads all NFL tight ends in receptions (39), receiving yards (494) and touchdowns (five) as Philadelphia has scored more than 20 points in 11 consecutive contests. LeGarrette Blount failed to get untracked on Monday versus Washington, rushing for a paltry 29 yards - with 21 coming on one carry.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Philadelphia’s Halapoulivaati Vaitai is expected to replace Peters at left tackle while Mychal Kendricks, Najee Goode and Joe Walker will platoon at linebacker in place of Hicks.

2. San Francisco TE Garrett Celek will face his brother Brent for the first time as NFL players on Sunday.

3. The Eagles’ offense leads the NFL in third-down conversion percentage (50.5), while the 49ers’ defense is last in the league in that regard (49.5).

PREDICTION: Eagles 24, 49ers 20