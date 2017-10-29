Wentz throws two more TDs as Eagles beat 49ers

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles were far from perfect.

Quarterback Carson Wentz missed a number of wide-open receivers and was hit consistently throughout the game. They committed some foolish penalties and rookie kicker Jake Elliott shanked two extra points.

The result was still a blowout win for the Eagles and the bottom line is all that matters.

Wentz threw two touchdown passes and the Eagles overcame a sluggish start to defeat the winless San Francisco 49ers 33-10 Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

“Anytime you win a game in this league, it’s a special thing,” Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said. “They’re hard to come by.”

Wentz was 18 of 32 for 211 yards and now has tossed a franchise-record 19 touchdown passes through the first eight games.

The Eagles improved to 7-1 following their sixth consecutive win while the 49ers fell to 0-8, joining the Cleveland Browns as the only two teams without a win.

“You learn a lot from losing,” 49ers wide receiver Pierre Garcon said. “When you’re winning, you think you’re on top of the world, but you learn a lot more from losing. We’ll go back and watch (the film), try to get better. Work on things. Keep learning. Keep taking things away. Just keep playing. You can’t give up.”

San Francisco quarterback C.J. Beathard was under heavy pressure much of the game and finished 17 of 36 for 167 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

The 49ers lost. Again.

“We have to find a way to get better,” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said. “There’s no secret message I can say about it. The guys who get better will help us, and if you don‘t, we’re going to get worse.”

The Eagles went ahead 20-0 when Elliott nailed a 51-yard field goal with 8:01 left in the third quarter.

It was Elliott’s fifth field goal this season of at least 50 yards, a franchise record.

The 49ers didn’t wilt as Ahkello Witherspoon intercepted a pass, setting up what would be a 21-yard shovel pass for a touchdown from Beathard to running back Matt Breida. The score cut the lead to 20-7 with 4:29 remaining in the third quarter.

“I think guys did take a step forward from last week with a few things, especially on defense,” Shanahan said.

Philadelphia wasted little time in responding as Alshon Jeffery hauled in a 53-yard touchdown pass from Wentz for a 27-7 advantage.

“Like I tell Carson all the time in practice, ‘Just throw it up and everything else will take care of itself,'” Jeffery said.

LeGarrette Blount later plunged in from 12 yards for a 33-7 lead though Elliott missed the extra point, his second of the game.

Miscues didn’t cost the Eagles on this day.

“To be 7-1, we like that,” Wentz said. “That’s a good place to be. We’ve got to keep building. There’s a lot of things we need to clean up.”

The Eagles couldn’t do much offensively for a while, but struck for a pair of touchdowns 27 seconds apart for a 17-0 advantage just before halftime.

Wentz connected on a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Zach Ertz, which was set up by a pass interference penalty on 49ers cornerback Dontae Johnson, with 1:51 remaining.

On San Francisco’s next possession, Beathard was intercepted by cornerback Jalen Mills, who weaved around defenders and across the field for a 37-yard touchdown. Wentz converted the 2-point conversion with a pass to Jeffery.

It was more than enough of a cushion to pull away.

“I think we weathered the storm,” Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson said. “It’s not the way the offense wanted to play. We came out slow and didn’t execute. I‘m just glad with the way we battled because not every game is going to be perfect or look good. But we found a way to win and that’s what good teams do.”

NOTES: Eagles CB Ronald Darby (ankle) made a late push to play this week, but was declared inactive. ... The 49ers were without key players such as LB Reuben Foster (rib, ankle) and RT Trent Brown (concussion). ... Lane Johnson started at right tackle while Halapoulivaati Vaitai got the start at left tackle for the Eagles in place of the injured Jason Peters. ... San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan is still in search of his first victory. ... The Eagles haven’t allowed a touchdown in the first quarter in 10 consecutive regular-season games. ... 49ers FS Jimmie Ward left the game in the first quarter with a forearm injury and didn’t return. LT Joe Staley left with an eye injury.