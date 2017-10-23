Preview: Redskins at Eagles

When the Philadelphia Eagles step onto the field for Monday’s prime-time clash against the visiting Washington Redskins, they will own the best record in the NFL and have a chance to take total control of the NFC East. The Eagles have ripped off four consecutive victories to open a two-game lead on the Redskins as they vie for a sweep of the season series.

Philadelphia won its first three games last season under rookie quarterback Carson Wentz before going into a tailspin, but the team seems better equipped to continue its success this time around. “Having a year together with this team, under Coach, myself, everything, we’re just built differently,” Wentz told reporters. “We have a different character makeup in that locker room, and we just have a bunch of guys that believe that, no matter the situation, we can find a way to win a ballgame.” Washington, which won five straight in the series before dropping a 30-17 decision to the Eagles in the season opener, held on for a 26-24 victory over winless San Francisco last weekend after building an early 17-point lead. The Redskins’ only other loss was a 29-20 setback at then-unbeaten Kansas City, which also handed Philadelphia its only defeat.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Eagles -4.5. O/U: 49

ABOUT THE REDSKINS (3-2): Quarterback Kirk Cousins had his worst performance in the season opener, but he is coming off a strong three-game stretch and leads the NFC with a 106.4 passer rating. Running back Rob Kelley is dealing with an ankle injury, which could mean the bulk of playing time will go to rookie Samaje Perine and Chris Thompson, who already has recorded two 100-yard receiving performances and made four catches for 52 yards and a touchdown in Week 1. With wideouts Terrelle Pryor and Jamison Crowder continuing to struggle, the tight-end tandem of Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis has combined for 29 catches. Linebacker Preston Smith has registered 4.5 of the team’s 15 sacks, including one in the season opener.

ABOUT THE EAGLES (5-1): Wentz entered the weekend fifth in passing yards (1,584) with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions, and during the four-game winning streak has thrown nine scoring passes against only one pick. Moving to the slot has provided a boost for third-year wideout Nelson Agholor, who has recorded four catches and a TD reception in each of the last two games. However, Wentz’s top target is tight end Zach Ertz, who hauled in a pair of touchdown passes last week and has been a nemesis for the Redskins - evidenced by an eight-catch, 93-yard performance in Week 1. Philadelphia ranks No. 1 in the league against the run, allowing an average of 65.7 yards, but is surrendering a generous 273.5 passing yards.

OVERTIME

1. Philadelphia has scored at least 20 points in 10 straight games, the league’s longest active streak.

2. Reed has made 10 catches for 139 yards and two TDs in his last two games at Philadelphia.

3. Ertz has 54 receptions in nine contests against Washington, including 23 in the last two at home.

PREDICTION: Eagles 27, Redskins 23