Eagles KO McCoy, Redskins

Carson Wentz threw for two touchdowns, Darren Sproles rushed for another and the host Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Washington Redskins 28-13 on Monday night.

Wentz was 27 of 39 for 306 yards with one interception as the Eagles (6-6) won their second in a row. Philadelphia climbed into a second-place tie with the Redskins (6-6), one game behind the Dallas Cowboys (7-5) in the NFC East.

Tight end Zach Ertz became the Eagles’ all-time leader for receptions in a season. Ertz picked up his 91st late in the third quarter to pass the previous mark held by Brian Westbrook. Ertz had nine catches for 83 yards on the night.

Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy left in the second quarter with a leg injury, and ESPN later reported that he sustained a season-ending, fractured right fibula. McCoy was replaced by former Eagles backup Mark Sanchez, who finished 13 of 21 for 100 yards and one interception in his first NFL action since 2016.

McCoy was starting in place of Alex Smith, who already was lost for the season with a broken right leg.

Adrian Peterson rushed for a 90-yard touchdown for the Redskins, who dropped their third straight. Peterson gained just 8 yards total on his other eight carries.

The Eagles led 14-13 after a wild first half.

After Philadelphia jumped ahead 7-3 on a Wentz-to-Golden Tate 6-yard touchdown pass, the Redskins responded on Peterson’s 90-yard scamper for a 10-7 advantage. It was the longest run of Peterson’s career and marked the first time in league history that a 33-year-old player rushed for a touchdown that long.

Just before halftime, the Eagles went back ahead 14-10 on a 14-yard touchdown run by Sproles, who returned after missing 10 games with a hamstring injury.

The Eagles extended their lead to 22-13 just 50 seconds into the fourth quarter when Wentz tossed a 4-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Matthews. Wentz then converted the two-point conversion with a pass to Tate for the nine-point lead.

Jake Elliott later booted a 46-yard field goal to capitalize on the first career interception by Nathan Gerry, giving Philadelphia a 25-13 advantage.

Elliott kicked another field goal with 4:48 left for a 28-13 lead. Elliott has made eight consecutive field goal attempts.

