Ravens race past Steelers with 2nd-half surge

Justin Tucker booted field goals of 47, 49, 28 and 31 yards in the second half Sunday to give the visiting Baltimore Ravens a 26-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in a clash of AFC North rivals.

The Ravens (3-1) shut out the Steelers (1-2-1) in the last two quarters after the Steelers erased a two-touchdown deficit. Anthony Levine intercepted a Ben Roethlisberger pass with 3:15 left in the fourth quarter to help seal the victory.

Baltimore’s Joe Flacco completed 28 of 42 passes for 363 yards, including touchdowns of 33 yards to John Brown and 3 yards to Alex Collins.

Roethlisberger was 27 of 47 for 274 yards with a 26-yard touchdown to Antonio Brown and the one interception.

Collins got things started with an 11-yard run on the game’s first play. That kicked off an eight-play, 75-yard Baltimore drive that ended with Flacco’s scoring pass to John Brown.

On Pittsburgh’s ensuing possession, Tony Jefferson stripped the ball from Vance McDonald after a catch and recovered it, setting the Ravens up at the Steelers 31.

Baltimore converted that chance on Flacco’s scoring pass to Collins for a 14-0 lead with 8:03 to go in the first.

In the first minute of the second quarter, Chris Boswell kicked a 34-yard field goal to pull the Steelers to within 14-3.

The Ravens were threatening on their next drive before Collins turned the ball over near the Pittsburgh goal line. That ended Baltimore’s 13-for-13 streak of scoring from the red zone this season.

Boswell added a 39-yarder with 6:20 left in the half to make it 14-6.

On their next drive, the Steelers got a 33-yard catch-and-run from McDonald en route to Roethlisberger’s 26-yard scoring pass to Antonio Brown. They added a two-point conversion on Roethlisberger’s pass to James Conner for a 14-14 tie at halftime.

Tucker’s 47-yard field goal was the only scoring of the third, giving Baltimore a 17-14 lead. He hit again from 49 yards at 11:42 of the fourth to make it 20-14, from 28 yards with 3:37 to go and — after Levine’s pickoff — once more from 31 yards with 1:56 remaining.

—Field Level Media