August 31, 2018 / 3:10 AM / Updated an hour ago

Steelers pounce early, top Panthers 39-24

1 Min Read

Backup quarterbacks Josh Dobbs and Mason Rudolph carried the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 39-24 win over the Carolina Panthers at Heinz Field on Thursday.

The Steelers, who improved to 3-1 in the preseason, got three TD passes and Dobbs’ 3-yard touchdown run to open the scoring in the first quarter out of their third and fourth quarterbacks.

Wide receiver Tevin Jones snagged a 27-yard score from Dobbs in the first quarter and a 24-yarder from Rudolph in the second.

The Panthers fell behind 25-7 in the second quarter but put up 14 points in the fourth quarter.

Rookie quarterback Kyle Allen was 25-of-36 passing for 250 yards with a touchdown for the Panthers.

—Field Level Media

