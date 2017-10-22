Preview: Bengals at Steelers

The Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals make no secret of the fact that they don’t particularly care for each other, and the latest chapter in the rivalry will take place Sunday at Pittsburgh. The Steelers sit atop the AFC North but are still not quite hitting on all cylinders on offense while the Bengals would love to get back to .500 at the expense of their division rivals.

The two teams matched up in some memorable games in both the regular season and the playoffs, and pregame scuffles and questionable hits tend to be the norm when they get together. “At the end of the day, we’re going to keep it classy,” Cincinnati cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick told ESPN.com. “We’re going to keep it professional. But it’s just one of those games. I don’t want to elaborate on anything because it seems like everything gets thrown out of proportion. It’s just one of those games.” The Bengals got an extra week to prepare with a Week 6 bye and are hoping they didn’t lose any momentum after going into the bye with back-to-back victories. The Steelers earned a gritty win at Kansas City last week but are trying to get quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (six INTs in the last two games) on the same page as his wide receivers.

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Steelers -5. O/U: 40.5

ABOUT THE BENGALS (2-3): The bye week may have provided rookie wide receiver John Ross enough time to get over a knee injury that bothered him all season and limited him to just five snaps -- all in Week 2. Ross, who opened eyes with his record 40-yard dash time at the NFL combine, could help stretch the field and open space for top target A.J. Green if he is able to play on Sunday. “I’ve always kind of felt pretty good, but I think it’s smart to not rush back into things, especially being in the NFL,” Ross told reporters. “It’s a long season. In college you rush back, it’s a shorter season. I’ve always kind of been feeling pretty good, but definitely wanted to make sure I was in a better position to where I can get out there and do more than what my leg was letting me do.”

ABOUT THE STEELERS (4-2): Pittsburgh wide receiver Martavis Bryant denied a report this week that he had asked the front office for a trade after playing just 33 snaps in Sunday’s win. Bryant appears to have fallen below rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster on the depth chart and is struggling to connect with Roethlisberger on the deep balls that made the two such a dangerous combination before Bryant was forced to sit out 2016 due to repeated drug violations. “I know my potential and what I can do,” Bryant told reporters. “The little bit I get or whatever I get, I just have to make the best of it. Everything else is out of my control.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Steelers S Mike Mitchell was fined $48,620 for a late hit on Kansas City QB Alex Smith last week.

2. Cincinnati CB Adam Jones (back) was limited in practice this week and is questionable.

3. Pittsburgh has won four straight and seven of the last eight meetings in the series.

PREDICTION: Steelers 24, Bengals 21