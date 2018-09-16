Mahomes' 6 TDs lead Chiefs past Steelers

In a game with wild swings and pass-happy quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes threw for 326 yards and six touchdowns Sunday to lead the Kansas City Chiefs past the host Pittsburgh Steelers 42-37.

The Chiefs (2-0) blew a three-touchdown lead, went back up by 14 points and held on.

Kansas City’s Travis Kelce had 109 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Mahomes has set a NFL record with 10 touchdown passes through the first two games of a season, and he finished with more touchdowns than incompletions (five).

Ben Roethlisberger was 39-of-60 passing for 452 yards and three touchdowns, and he rushed for another, for Pittsburgh (0-1-1). Jesse James had 138 receiving yards with a touchdown, and JuJu Smith-Schuster 121 yards and a touchdown.

It was the Chiefs’ turn to score in the first quarter.

Mahomes’ first scoring pass came 1:55 into the game, 15 yards to Chris Conley. Kelce was up next, a 19-yard touchdown reception over the middle and a 14-0 lead with 9:08 left in the first.

Pittsburgh’s Chris Boswell missed a 49-yard field goal, and Kansas City said thank you with a 61-yard, six-play drive ending with Mahomes’ 5-yard scoring pass to Kareem Hunt to make it 21-0.

It was Pittsburgh’s turn in the second quarter.

Roethlisberger targeted James for a 26-yard touchdown in the first minute of the quarter, and he had a 2-yard scoring pass to Smith-Schuster. Boswell missed the extra point, leaving it 21-13.

After Roethlisberger struck again, a 14-yard touchdown to rookie James Washington, he hit James Conner for a two-point conversion for a 21-21 tie with 18 seconds left in the half.

The teams began trading touchdowns in the third — Mahomes’ 25-yard pass to Kelce, Conner’s 1-yard run, and Mahomes’ 3-yard pass to Demarcus Robinson gave the Chiefs a 35-28 edge.

Kansas City broke the cycle when Mahomes threw his sixth touchdown pass, 29 yards to Tyreek Hill at 13:42 of the fourth.

Hunt got tackled in his own end zone for a safety to close the gap to make it 42-30, after Steelers punter Jordan Berry pinned the Chiefs at their 1-yard line with a 59-yard boot out of bounds.

After Conley turned the ball over on a fumble, Roethlisberger capped a 66-yard drive with a 3-yard keeper to make it 42-37, but the Steelers never got the ball back.

—Field Level Media