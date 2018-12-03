Third kick's the charm: Chargers edge Steelers

EditorsNote: Edit 1: Deleted word in fourth graf, corrected time in 10th graf, added word in 12th graf

Rookie Michael Badgley kicked a 29-yard field goal with no time left Sunday night to give the visiting Los Angeles Chargers a 33-30 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

At the game’s end, Badgley missed a 39-yard attempt and had a 34-yard try blocked, both with no time left, but the Steelers were offside both times.

The Chargers (9-3) erased a 16-point halftime deficit to win for the eighth time in nine games. The Steelers (7-4-1) have lost two straight following a six-game win streak.

Philip Rivers threw for 299 yards, including touchdowns to Travis Benjamin and Keenan Allen, for the Chargers. Los Angeles’ Justin Jackson ran for a touchdown, and Desmond King returned a punt for another.

Ben Roethlisberger passed for 281 yards for Pittsburgh, with scoring passes to Antonio Brown (10 catches, 154 yards) and Jaylen Samuels, and James Conner ran for two touchdowns before leaving in the fourth quarter with a lower right leg injury.

After Badgley missed a 52-yard field goal attempt on the opening drive, Pittsburgh moved 58 yards on four plays. Roethlisberger’s 46-yard pass to Brown set up Conner’s 1-yard scoring run right up the pipe for a 7-0 lead at 9:20 of the first quarter.

Conner added a second 1-yard touchdown run with 4:41 left in the first. Chris Boswell’s extra point attempt hit the left upright, leaving it 13-0.

With 1:04 to go in the first, Rivers hit Benjamin down the right sideline on a 46-yard touchdown to close the gap to 13-7.

L.J. Fort blocked a punt by Los Angeles’ Donnie Jones, setting up a 48-yard field goal by Boswell for a 16-7 lead.

The Steelers drove 91 yards in 1:18 and capped it with Brown’s 28-yard touchdown to boost the lead to 23-7 with 17 seconds left in the first half.

The Chargers cut it to 23-15 when Allen pulled in a 10-yard touchdown pass from Rivers after Steelers defenders Joe Haden and Sean Davis collided. Rivers connected with Antonio Gates for a two-point conversion.

King’s 73-yard punt return and Rivers’ two-point conversion pass to Allen tied it 23-23 with 12:52 left in the fourth.

Jackson’s 18-yard scoring run with 8:09 left in the game gave Los Angeles a 30-23 lead, but Samuels’ 10-yard scoring reception with 4:10 left tied it for the Steelers.

