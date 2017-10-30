FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NFL
October 30, 2017 / 8:30 AM / in 2 hours

Pittsburgh Steelers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WR Martavis Bryant, who complained about his limited usage on social media, was inactive.

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, a rookie receiver from USC, caught seven passes for 193 yards and delivered the longest pass reception in team history. He beat Lions cornerback Quandre Diggs on a 97-yard touchdown pass from Ben Roethlisberger in the third quarter. “He’s not playing like a rookie,” Roethlisberger said. “He’s playing like a seasoned vet. It’s fun to watch. I think he’s just too young, too silly, too fun to know any better. But we love him and we hope we keep getting great play from him.” Smith-Schuster saw his role expand thanks to controversial comments by fellow receiver Martavis Bryant. Early in the week, Bryant expressed his frustration over his role in the Steelers’ attack. Among his comments was a dig at Smith-Schuster.

