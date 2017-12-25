Pittsburgh Steelers - PlayerWatch

WR Antonio Brown is not expected to be ready should the Pittsburgh Steelers play in the wild-card round of the playoffs, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday. Schefter said Brown likely will be in need of the extra week of healing as he deals with a partially torn calf muscle sustained last Sunday in a 27-24 loss against the New England Patriots. The top two seeds in each conference receive a first-round bye. Pittsburgh and New England enter Sunday’s action with a conference-best 11-3 mark, with the Jacksonville Jaguars (10-4) lurking one game back.