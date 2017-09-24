Bortles throws 4 TDs as Jaguars rout Ravens 44-7

The Jacksonville Jaguars weren’t very hospitable hosts to the Baltimore Ravens in their home away from home.

The Jaguars also gave Baltimore a little lesson about playing defense along the way.

Blake Bortles threw for four touchdowns and Jacksonville ran roughshod over the Baltimore Ravens 44-7 at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday. The Jaguars have won their past three games at Wembley Stadium.

”It’s kind of like a second home here,“ said receiver Allen Hurns, who caught three passes for 20 yards with a touchdown. It’s always great having the game here with the atmosphere.”

Jacksonville also forced three turnovers and improved to 2-1 for the first time since 2007. Tight end Marcedes Lewis caught three touchdown passes.

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco had one of the worst performances of his career. He completed just 8 of 18 pass attempts for 28 yards with two interceptions. Flacco had a 12.0 passer rating and has thrown an interception in nine consecutive games.

Baltimore (2-1) managed 134 rushing yards. However, the Jaguars snapped a 43-game losing streak when allowing 125 yards or more on the ground.

The Ravens will have to find a way to quickly put this game behind them with a key matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers next week in Baltimore.

“One game or one loss doesn’t define you,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “It’s how you respond that defines you. ... We got outplayed. We have to move on and find a way to play better next week.”

The Jaguars dominated Baltimore from the opening whistle. Jacksonville took a 10-0 lead in the first quarter on a 23-yard field goal by Jason Myers and a 17-yard touchdown pass from Bortles to Lewis.

Another 45-yard field goal by Myers increased the lead to 13-0 at the half. The Ravens had given up just 10 points in their opening two games.

Jacksonville increased the lead to 20-0 when Bortles threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Allen Hurns on third-and-goal. A 23-yard kick by Myers gave Jacksonville a 23-0 lead at the half.

“I think as long as we can take care of the things we can control, take care of the football, kind of let our defense play the way they played today, we’re going to be all right,” said Bortles, who was 20 of 31 for 244 yards with no turnovers.

Baltimore had just 15 yards in the opening half and had one first down. That was the fewest yards in any half in franchise history, according to STATS Research. The previous franchise low was 16 yards in the first half on Oct. 24, 2011, also against Jacksonville.

Flacco was 4 of 12 for just 8 yards, which tied a career low for a half, with an interception. He was also sacked twice.

The second half was not any better for Baltimore. Another interception by Flacco set up a 30-yard touchdown pass from Bortles to Lewis.

A fumble by Baltimore running back Terrance West led to another Jaguars score. This time, Bortles found Lewis in the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown.

The Jaguars rubbed it in with a fake punt in which Corey Gant picked up 49 yards. Jacksonville then boosted the lead to 44-0 on a 3-yard run by Leonard Fournette.

Baltimore avoided its first shutout since 2002 when backup quarterback Ryan Mallett threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Benjamin Watson with 3:34 left in the game.

“We got our butts kicked in all three phases,” Ravens safety Eric Weddle said. “That’s one of the worst losses, if not the worst loss, I’ve been a part of.”

NOTES: Multiple players from both teams took a knee during the national anthem. Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan was also on the sideline and locked arms with players. ... Baltimore Ravens DT Brandon Williams could not play because of a foot injury. Third-year player Carl Davis got the start in his place. ... Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey was active despite missing practice Thursday with an ankle injury. Ramsey had an interception that led to a Jacksonville touchdown. ... Baltimore’s Matt Skura started at right guard after Tony Bergstrom was inactive. Skura was promoted from the practice squad last week and started all four preseason games for the Ravens.