Baltimore Ravens - PlayerWatch
#US NFL
September 17, 2017 / 10:36 PM / a month ago

Baltimore Ravens - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Baltimore Ravens promoted cornerback Tony McRae from the practice squad to the 53-man roster Saturday.

The Baltimore Ravens made a change at their No. 3 running back spot on Saturday, promoting Alex Collins from their practice squad and waiving Jeremy Langford. Collins, a 2016 fifth-round draft choice of the Seattle Seahawks, saw action in 11 games last season. He rushed 31 times for 125 yards and one touchdown, and added 11 receptions for 84 yards.

The Baltimore Ravens placed cornerback Sheldon Price (concussion) on injured reserve Saturday.

