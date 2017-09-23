FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Baltimore Ravens - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NFL
September 24, 2017 / 5:13 PM / 25 days ago

Baltimore Ravens - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DT Brandon Williams did not make the trip to London because of a lingering foot injury, Ravens coach John Harbaugh confirmed Friday. The injury kept Williams out of practice this week in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. The 6-1, 340-pound Williams was injured in last Sunday’s 24-10 home victory over the Browns and sat out a significant portion of the second half. He made three tackles. The Ravens’ 2013 third-round draft pick owns 161 career tackles and 4.5 sacks in 57 games (48 starts).

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.