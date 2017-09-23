Baltimore Ravens - PlayerWatch

DT Brandon Williams did not make the trip to London because of a lingering foot injury, Ravens coach John Harbaugh confirmed Friday. The injury kept Williams out of practice this week in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. The 6-1, 340-pound Williams was injured in last Sunday’s 24-10 home victory over the Browns and sat out a significant portion of the second half. He made three tackles. The Ravens’ 2013 third-round draft pick owns 161 career tackles and 4.5 sacks in 57 games (48 starts).