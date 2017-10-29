Preview: Texans at Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks aim for their fourth consecutive victory Sunday as they attempt to slow down the potent offense of the visiting Houston Texans. Seattle lost two of its first three contests but has bounced back with three straight wins, including a 24-7 road triumph over the New York Giants last week.

The Seahawks trailed at halftime, but Russell Wilson threw three touchdown passes in the second half while the defense limited New York to 177 total yards. Seattle will need a repeat performance as Houston has scored at least 33 points in each of its last four games, although two of those contests were losses. The Texans hope their bye week doesn’t slow down their offense after they registered a 33-17 victory over Cleveland in Week 6. Quarterback Deshaun Watson has been on fire for Houston, becoming the first rookie in NFL history to throw at least three touchdown passes in three consecutive games.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Seahawks -5.5. O/U: 46

ABOUT THE TEXANS (3-3): Watson is tied for the AFC lead with 15 TD passes, which is the most ever by a rookie in his team’s first six contests. The 22-year-old Clemson product also has recorded the most scoring tosses by a rookie in a three-game span with 12 and ranks second among NFL quarterbacks this season with 202 rushing yards. DeAndre Hopkins has five touchdown catches over the past three straight games and is tied for the league lead with six.

ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS (4-2): Last week’s effort marked the 30th time in his career that Wilson has thrown multiple touchdown passes (three) and no interceptions, the most by a quarterback in his first six seasons in the NFL. The 28-year-old also spread the wealth against the Giants, completing passes to 11 different receivers. Seattle helped fill the void created by the neck injury that landed Cliff Avril on injured reserve when it agreed to terms with fellow defensive end Dwight Freeney on Tuesday.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Seahawks CB Jeremy Lane, who has missed the last two games with a groin injury, was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.

2. Houston signed LB Jelani Jenkins on Wednesday and released CB Marcus Burley.

3. Seattle LB Bobby Wagner has made 434 tackles since 2014, the most in the NFL, while CB Richard Sherman leads the league with 26 interceptions since 2012.

PREDICTION: Seahawks 31, Texans 21