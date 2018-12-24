Seahawks clinch playoff spot with win over Chiefs

Russell Wilson passed for three touchdowns and Chris Carson rushed for two as the Seattle Seahawks clinched an NFC wild-card berth with a 38-31 victory against the visiting Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

Wilson completed 18 of 29 passes for 271 yards and did not throw an interception. He also had 57 yards rushing on eight attempts, including a 26-yard scamper on a scoring drive in the fourth quarter that gave Seattle (9-6) a 31-20 lead. Wilson hit tight end Ed Dickson with a 2-yard touchdown pass to cap that drive.

Carson rushed for 116 yards on 27 carries, becoming the first Seattle running back to reach 1,000 yards in a season since Marshawn Lynch in 2014.

Patrick Mahomes completed 23 of 40 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns for the Chiefs (11-4), who lost their second in a row and remained tied atop the AFC West with the Los Angeles Chargers. Damien Williams rushed for 103 yards on 13 carries in the loss.

The Seahawks’ secondary limited the league’s top passing offense, with Tyreek Hill catching only four passes for 74 yards and tight end Travis Kelce five for 54.

Trailing by 11 with 7:36 remaining, Mahomes drove the Chiefs down the field and hit Demarcus Robinson with an 11-yard scoring strike to cap a nine-play, 72-yard drive. Mahomes ran for the two-point conversion to trim the deficit to 31-28 with 4:43 left.

But Wilson responded with a 75-yard drive, capped by Carson’s 1-yard touchdown run with 2:29 to go to make it 38-28.

The Chiefs got a 32-yard field goal from Harrison Butker with 1:23 left to pull within seven, but the ensuing onside kick went out of bounds and the Seahawks were able to run out the clock.

The Seahawks took a 24-17 lead into the fourth quarter, breaking a 17-17 tie on Wilson’s 27-yard touchdown pass to Doug Baldwin with 45 seconds left in the third.

The Chiefs tied it at 17-17 on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to Charcandrick West with 5:18 left in the third.

The Seahawks took a 14-10 lead at the half.

The Seahawks scored on their first possession, with Carson running it in from 4 yards 6:05 into the first quarter.

The Chiefs took the lead early in the second quarter as Mahomes found Williams for a 2-yard touchdown pass, making it 10-7 with 11:21 left in the half.

Seattle regained the lead on a 1-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to tight end Nick Vannett with 5:26 remaining before the intermission.

