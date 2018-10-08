Rams sneak by Seahawks, move to 5-0

Todd Gurley rushed for three touchdowns as the Los Angeles Rams remained undefeated with a 33-31 victory against the host Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Cairo Santos kicked a 39-yard field goal with 6:09 remaining to provide Los Angeles the final margin of victory.

The Rams (5-0) opened up a three-game lead in the NFC West over the Seahawks (2-3), who had a two-game winning streak snapped.

Gurley was limited to 77 yards on 22 carries (3.5 yards per carry) on the ground. He had four catches for 36 yards to exceed 100 yards of total offense.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff completed 23 of 32 passes for 321 yards and a touchdown, but was intercepted twice.

Instead of punting the ball away on fourth-and-1 from their own 42-yard line with 1:39 left and holding a two-point lead, the Rams decided to go for it. Goff gained a first down on a quarterback sneak to clinch the victory.

Seattle’s Chris Carson rushed for 116 yards on 19 carries and Mike Davis added 68 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Russell Wilson completed 13 of 21 passes for 198 yards and three touchdown passes.

The Seahawks scored on four straight possessions — three touchdowns and a field goal — to take a 31-24 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Rams rallied on a 5-yard touchdown run by Gurley on the first official play of the fourth quarter — following a Seahawks penalty on fourth-and-2 to keep the drive alive. But Santos’ extra-point attempt was wide left, leaving Seattle with a 31-30 lead.

Santos made up for it with his 39-yarder, which capped a nine-play, 61-yard drive.

Wilson threw two touchdown passes to David Moore in the third quarter, from 3 and 30 yards.

A back-and-forth first half ended in a 17-17 tie, largely because the Rams failed to fully capitalize on their red-zone opportunities.

The Rams blocked a punt on Seattle’s first possession, giving them the ball at Seattle’s 11-yard line. But a Goff pass was tipped at the goal line and Frank Clark made the interception.

The teams then traded touchdowns, on rushes by Davis and Gurley to make it 7-7.

Gurley appeared to score again by somersaulting into the end zone, but a video review determined he was down inches short of the goal line. Gurley was thrown backward on a third-and-inches play and the Rams had to settle for an 18-yard field goal by Santos to make it 10-7 early in the second quarter.

Tyler Lockett scored on a 38-yard pass from Wilson two minutes later as Seattle took a 14-10 lead.

Goff hit Cooper Kupp with a 6-yard touchdown pass as the Rams regained the lead before Seattle’s Sebastian Janikowski kicked a 52-yard field goal to tie it at 17-17 before halftime.

