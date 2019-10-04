Seahawks escape with win as Rams miss winning field goal

Chris Carson rushed for 118 yards and caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson with 2:28 remaining as the Seattle Seahawks defeated the visiting Los Angeles Rams 30-29 Thursday night in a matchup of NFC West rivals.

Oct 3, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks to pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams (3-2) moved from their own 7-yard line into field-goal range in the final two minutes before Greg Zuerlein, who made his first three attempts, missed wide right on a 44-yarder with 15 seconds left.

Wilson was 17-of-23 passing for 268 yards and four touchdowns as the Seahawks (4-1) improved to 9-1 in Thursday night games under coach Pete Carroll. It was Wilson’s 29th winning drive in the fourth quarter or overtime since he entered the NFL in 2012, the most in the league over that span.

Los Angeles’ Jared Goff threw for 395 yards and a touchdown and Todd Gurley rushed for two touchdowns but the Rams suffered their second consecutive defeat. Goff was 29 of 49.

The Rams took a 26-21 lead into the fourth quarter, after Gurley scored on 1- and 8-yard runs in the third quarter.

After the teams exchanged field goals early in the fourth, Wilson drove the Seahawks 75 yards in 12 plays for the go-ahead touchdown.

The Seahawks held a 14-13 halftime advantage.

The Rams took a 6-0 lead on a pair of field goals by Zuerlein, from 47 and 32 yards.

The Seahawks responded with a 13-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to Tyler Lockett in the back left corner of the end zone with 49 seconds left in the first quarter to make it 7-6.

Seattle made it 14-6 on a 40-yard scoring strike from Wilson to rookie receiver DK Metcalf.

The Rams got within a point on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Goff to Cooper Kupp with six seconds left before the intermission.

—Field Level Media