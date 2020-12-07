Giants stun Seahawks, stretch winning streak to four

EditorsNote: Changed misspelling of Darnay Holmes

Slideshow ( 44 images )

Wayne Gallman Jr. rushed for a career-high 135 yards, Alfred Morris scored twice and the suddenly resurgent New York Giants, behind backup quarterback Colt McCoy, upset the host Seattle Seahawks 17-12 Sunday.

The Seahawks (8-4), who entered the game first in the NFC West and third in the NFL with 31.0 points per game, didn’t get their offense untracked until late in the fourth quarter. Seattle reached the Giants’ 46-yard line on its final possession, but three incompletions and a sack ended the threat.

The Giants (5-7) won their fourth consecutive game to remain atop the NFC East.

After trailing 5-0 at halftime, the Giants got their running game going in the second half.

Gallman’s 60-yard run on New York’s second possession of the third quarter gave the Giants a first down at Seattle’s 17-yard line.

Morris gained 13 yards on the next play before barreling into the end zone behind the left guard from 4 yards out. It was his first touchdown since the 2018 regular-season finale while with San Francisco. McCoy’s two-point conversion pass to Sterling Shepard made it 8-5.

After the Seahawks turned over the ball on downs at their own 48 on the next possession, McCoy threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Morris. Graham Gano’s extra-point attempt missed wide left, leaving the Giants with a 14-5 lead through three quarters.

New York’s Darnay Holmes intercepted a tipped Russell Wilson pass at Seattle’s 39 in the fourth quarter, setting up a 48-yard field goal by Gano that made it 17-5.

The Seahawks finally got a touchdown on a 28-yard pass from Wilson to Chris Carson with 6:09 remaining.

Wilson was 27 of 43 passing for 263 yards with the touchdown and the interception. McCoy was 13 of 22 for 105 yards, also with a touchdown and an interception.

Seattle opened the scoring on the first possession of the game, as Jason Myers kicked a 31-yard field goal.

The score remained 3-0 until the final minute of the first half, when the Seahawks’ Ryan Neal blocked a punt by New York’s Riley Dixon. Two Seattle players had a chance to fall on the ball, but it squirted through the back of the end zone, giving the Seahawks a 5-0 halftime lead.

--Field Level Media