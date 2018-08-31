Backup QB Manuel makes case as Raiders top Seahawks

E.J. Manuel tossed three touchdowns as the Oakland Raiders closed the preseason with a 30-19 victory at the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.

Manuel, who is competing with Connor Cook for the backup job, completed 18 of 22 passes for 255 yards and no picks. The former Buffalo Bills starter threw two touchdown passes to Keon Hatcher — for 45 and 19 yards - and connected with Saeed Blacknall for a 45-yard score.

Hatcher finished with three touchdown receptions, also pulling in a 22-yarder from Cook in the fourth quarter.

While Seahawks starting quarterback Russell Wilson did not take the field, Austin Davis completed 13 of 20 passes for 194 yards, including an 81-yard TD to Damore’ea Stringfellow in the loss.

—Field Level Media