Smith shines as Seahawks down Raiders

Aug 29, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Terry Wright (9) catches a pass for a touchdown while being defended by Oakland Raiders cornerback Makinton Dorleant (43) during the first half at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Geno Smith staked his claim to back up Russell Wilson by throwing for 107 yards and two scores, and the Seattle Seahawks held off the visiting Oakland Raiders 17-15 in Thursday night’s preseason finale.

Smith needed just seven attempts across four possessions, hitting Terry Wright for a 39-yard score to open the game and Jacob Hollister from 11 yards out midway through the second quarter. Paxton Lynch finished 1 of 7 for 4 yards and rushed five times for 6 yards in his return from a concussion.

Mike Glennon started for Oakland and went 9 of 13 for 78 yards, while Nathan Peterman finished 20 of 27 for 158 yards.

