Preview: Eagles at Seahawks

The Philadelphia Eagles haven’t just been victorious during their nine-game winning streak, they’ve been downright dominant with 28-point routs in a franchise-record three consecutive contests. The Eagles can clinch the NFC East title as well as host a playoff game should they continue their destructive ways in the Pacific Northwest on Sunday night against the Seattle Seahawks.

“For us, there’s nothing to measure. We are our measuring stick,” safety Malcolm Jenkins said on the heels of Philadelphia’s stifling defense limiting Chicago to just 140 yards in Sunday’s 31-3 romp at Lincoln Financial Field. Second-year quarterback Carson Wentz, who leads the NFL’s top-ranked scoring unit (31.9 points per game), tossed three touchdown passes versus the Bears and has 22 of his NFL-best 28 in the last seven games to put his name firmly in the mix for NFL MVP honors. Included in that discussion is Seattle counterpart Russell Wilson, who is third in the league in passing touchdowns (23), tied for fourth in passing yards per game (275) and responsible for nearly 86 percent of his team’s scrimmage yards. Wilson threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in his second straight game on Sunday to lead the Seahawks to their sixth win in eight outings, a 24-13 victory at San Francisco.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC. LINE: Eagles -6. O/U: 47.5

ABOUT THE EAGLES (10-1): Wentz’s two favorite targets are Alshon Jeffery and tight end Zach Ertz, who each have seven touchdown receptions in addition to six catches of at least 20 yards this season. Jeffery has found the end zone in four consecutive games and Ertz had a team-best 10 receptions for 103 yards last week while reeling in a touchdown pass for the sixth time in six contests. Running backs LeGarrette Blount, trade acquisition Jay Ajayi and rookie Corey Clement pace the league’s second-ranked rushing offense (147.5 yards per game). Defensive end Brandon Graham has three sacks in his last four games, with his team-leading and career-best seventh on Sunday triggering a $250,000 escalator for his 2018 salary.

ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS (7-4): Tight end Jimmy Graham leads the NFL with eight red-zone touchdown receptions, with each of them coming in his last seven games. Graham has gained the trust of Wilson, who has seen traditional favorite target Doug Baldwin limited to just two catches in each of his last two outings. Linebacker Bobby Wagner has been nursing an ailing hamstring during the last few weeks, but the injury has done little to slow him down during games. Wagner had an interception last week and recorded eight of his NFL third-best 100 tackles, marking the sixth consecutive season that he has reached triple digits in that department.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Wentz has 20 touchdowns and zero interceptions in the red zone this season.

2. Wilson has a team-leading 401 yards rushing for Seattle, which receives little else from its backfield and faces Philadelphia’s top-ranked run defense (65.1 yards per game).

3. Seahawks DE Cliff Avril underwent surgery on his neck and spine this week and was placed on injured reserve.

PREDICTION: Seahawks 24, Eagles 23