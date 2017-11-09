Seattle Seahawks - PlayerWatch

LB D.J. Alexander has an ankle injury that was still bothering him on Monday. Head coach Pete Carroll said they won’t know his status until close to game time on Thursday.

WR Tyler Lockett returned to full participation in the team’s walk-through practice on Tuesday. Lockett may have hurt his shoulder landing hard while trying to catch a pass in the first quarter.

WR Paul Richardson was a new addition to the injury report on Tuesday due to a groin injury.

CB Jeremy Lane would have been a full participant in practice on Tuesday. He missed Sunday’s game with a thigh bruise.

RB C.J. Prosise was a full estimated participant in the team’s walk-through practice on Tuesday.

DE Marcus Smith is in the concussion protocol after colliding with LB K.J. Wright’s shoulder in the third quarter. He was not at the team facility on Monday.

FS Earl Thomas’ status won’t be known until later this week as he recovers from a hamstring strain. He missed Sunday’s game against Washington due to the injury.

DT Sheldon Richardson did not play Sunday due to an oblique strain. His status for this week in uncertain.

RB Eddie Lacy is uncertain to play this week after leaving Sunday’s game with a groin strain. He would not have practiced either Monday or Tuesday.

T Rees Odhiambo was a new addition to the injury report on Tuesday due to a finger injury.