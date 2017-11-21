FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NFL
November 21, 2017 / 10:40 AM / Updated an hour ago

Seattle Seahawks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RB Mike Davis started Monday after being on the practice squad for the first 10 weeks of the season. He gained 18 yards on six carries.

CB Shaquill Griffin left the game with a concussion on the second play of the game Monday. CB Byron Maxwell, signed just six days ago, replaced him.

CB Byron Maxwell, who signed with the Seahawks just six days earlier, was credited with three tackles Monday against the Falcons.

QB Russell Wilson was 26 of 42 for 258 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception in a loss to Atlanta. He also produced 86 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
