Preview: Redskins at Seahawks

Russell Wilson is fresh off the highest passing-yardage output of his stellar career and now strives to help the Seattle Seahawks record their fifth consecutive victory when they host the Washington Redskins on Sunday. Wilson threw for 452 yards and four touchdowns in last week’s 41-38 victory over Houston and now looks to help hand the Redskins their third straight defeat.

Wilson (the sixth quarterback selected) and Washington’s Kirk Cousins (eighth) were afterthought picks in the 2012 draft but have proven to be better players than many chosen ahead of them that year. “I‘m happy for him and all the success he’s had and the way he’s been able to earn all those accomplishments and wins and a Super Bowl championship,” Cousins told reporters of Wilson. “He’s done so many great things in this league and he’s got so many good years ahead of him, and he’s certainly a bright spot in our league when you talk about just somebody to be excited about and fun to watch and that people can get behind.” Cousins was sacked four times in each of the Redskins’ back-to-back setbacks and Seattle defensive ends Michael Bennett (5 1/2 sacks) and Frank Clark (4 1/2) likely are salivating at rushing off the edge. The Seahawks have topped 40 points in two of their last four games while Washington has allowed an average of 33.5 points in its last two contests.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Seahawks -7. O/U: 45

ABOUT THE REDSKINS (3-4): Cousins has passed for 1,900 yards and 13 touchdowns against four interceptions and has topped 300 yards on three occasions this season. Running back Chris Thompson is the team leader in both rushing (231) and receiving yards (442) while wideout Terrelle Pryor Sr. (18 catches, 223 yards), who has been a major disappointment, was benched during last Sunday’s loss to Philadelphia. Zach Brown leads the NFL with 75 tackles while fellow linebacker Ryan Kerrigan is coming off his 10th career performance with two or more sacks and has recorded six in his last seven contests.

ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS (5-2): Wilson (2,008) is on his way to his third consecutive 4,000-yard season and has thrown 15 touchdown passes against four interceptions. The running game has been stagnant (97.6 yards per game) as Wilson recorded 30 of the team’s 33 rushing yards against Houston as both Eddie Lacy (108 yards) and Thomas Rawls (59) have been huge disappointments this season. Star cornerback Richard Sherman recorded his first two interceptions of the campaign last Sunday to share the team lead with free safety Earl Thomas (hamstring), who could miss the contest against Washington.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Seahawks posted a 27-17 victory over the Redskins in the most-recent meeting in 2014 to halt a six-game skid in the all-time series.

2. Seattle LT Duane Brown, a three-time Pro Bowler who was acquired from Houston on Tuesday, will make his debut with the Seahawks.

3. Washington TE Jordan Reed (hamstring) likely will miss the contest.

PREDICTION: Seahawks 30, Redskins 21