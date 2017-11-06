Redskins scoot past Seahawks

SEATTLE -- Rob Kelley scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 59 seconds left to cap a 70-yard drive and give the Washington Redskins a 17-14 comeback victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at CenturyLink Field.

After Russell Wilson hit Doug Baldwin with a 30-yard touchdown pass to put Seattle up 14-10, the Redskins started at their own 30 with 1:34 remaining.

After one incompletion, Kirk Cousins hit Brian Quick deep right for 31 yards. Cousins then found Josh Doctson deep left for a diving 38-yard completion to the 1-yard line. Kelley then plunged off left guard for his second 1-yard touchdown run of the game.

On second-and-18 from the Seattle 46 with four seconds left, Wilson’s Hail Mary heave into the end zone was incomplete.

After three quarters of offensive ineptitude, Wilson threw a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes to put the Seahawks up 14-10 despite two failed two-point conversions.

Wilson’s 10-yard touchdown pass to tight end Luke Willson brought the Seahawks within 10-8 with 11:53 left. After a Redskins punt, Wilson needed just 48 seconds to move the Seahawks 71 yards, capped by the scoring pass to a wide-open Baldwin. The two-point conversion attempt failed.

Seattle (5-3), which had won four straight, outgained the Redskins 262 yards to 128 through three quarters, but trailed 10-2 thanks to an avalanche of penalties, two interceptions and three missed field goals.

Washington (4-4), which finished with 244 yards of total offense, got a 1-yard touchdown run by Kelley in the second quarter and a 28-yard field goal by Nick Rose early in the second half.

The Seahawks finally found the end zone when Wilson hit Willson alone in the left flat for a 10-yard scoring pass to complete a 66-yard drive. Safety D.J. Swearinger intercepted the two-point conversion attempt.

On the ensuing possession, Cousins was sacked at the 4-yard line and his fumble was recovered in the end zone by defensive end Branden Jackson for an apparent touchdown. The call was reversed after a review, which ruled Cousins was down prior to the fumble.

Washington led 7-2 after a lackluster first half, but boosted the lead to 10-2 on its first possession of the third quarter. Rose’s 28-yard field goal capped the 57-yard drive. Cousins hit Ryan Grant with a 23-yard pass to the Seattle 27, but the Seahawks also were called for roughing the passer, giving the Redskins a first down at the 13.

After struggling much of the first half, the Redskins finally put together a 13-play, 71-yard scoring drive late in the second quarter. On second down from the Seattle 5, a pass interference call in the end zone against cornerback Richard Sherman gave the Redskins a first down at the 1. Two plays later, Kelley crashed over left guard to put Washington up 7-2 with 2:52 left in the half.

Linebacker Bobby Wagner accounted for Seattle’s first-half score with a safety. After Jon Ryan’s punt pinned the Redskins at their own 6, Wagner was unblocked on a blitz up the middle on the ensuing play and sacked Cousins in the end zone.

Seattle kicker Blair Walsh, who was 12 of 13 entering the game, missed field goals of 44, 39 and 49 yards in the first half, all wide left, including the final play of the first half.

NOTES: The Seahawks were without FS Earl Thomas, who suffered a strained hamstring late in last week’s victory over Houston. Bradley McDougald made his first start in place of Thomas. ... Seattle RB Eddie Lacy carried six times for 20 yards before leaving with a groin injury. ... Redskins S D‘Angelo Hall, activated Friday off the physically unable to perform list, made his first appearance since Week 3 of 2016, when he suffered a season-ending knee injury. Hall returned punts Sunday for the first time since 2012. ... Seattle has three former University of Wisconsin quarterbacks. Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell led the Badgers to their first Rose Bowl victory, 21-16 over UCLA in 1994, QB Russell Wilson started at Wisconsin in 2011 after three seasons at North Carolina State and also led the Badgers to the Rose Bowl, and WR Tanner McEvoy played 14 games at QB as a junior, before switching primarily to safety as a senior in 2015.