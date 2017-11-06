Redskins scoot past Seahawks

SEATTLE -- The Washington Redskins finally gave Kirk Cousins enough time to throw and he made the most of it.

Cousins, sacked six times -- including an early safety -- connected on passes of 31 and 38 yards to set up Rob Kelley’s 1-yard touchdown run with 59 seconds left in the Redskins’ 17-14 comeback victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at CenturyLink Field.

“When you get hit like that early as a quarterback, it just makes it hard to set your feet and keep your eyes downfield, but he did that,” said Redskins head coach Jay Gruden. “He got hit a couple times, got sacked I think five, six, seven times. We needed to step up and make some throws at the very end and he did it.”

Kelley’s go-ahead touchdown capped a 70-yard drive engineered by Cousins.

After Russell Wilson hit Doug Baldwin with a 30-yard touchdown pass to put Seattle up 14-10, the Redskins started at their own 30 with 1:34 remaining.

After one incompletion, Cousins hit Brian Quick deep right for 31 yards. Cousins then found Josh Doctson deep left for a diving 38-yard completion to the 1-yard line. Kelley then plunged off left guard for his second 1-yard touchdown run of the game.

“All game long, the O-line, they stayed upbeat,” said Cousins, who completed 21 of 31 passes for 247 yards. “They had the eye of the tiger all game long and just kept playing. They were resilient. Just proud of the way our guys kept competing. There was never any look of defeat, or frustration, or complaining, or questioning calls -- they just kept playing and kept coming back for more and today it proved effective.”

On second-and-18 from the Seattle 46 with four seconds left, Wilson’s Hail Mary heave into the end zone was incomplete.

“This was a really difficult game for us,” said Seattle head coach Pete Carroll, whose team was penalized 16 times for 138 yards. “We made this so hard on ourselves. All of the things that happen when you lose a game showed up -- turnovers, penalties, getting beat deep. The easy scores for them. The difficult challenges just moving the ball down the field because we were in our own way. We really played against ourselves all day long.”

After three quarters of offensive ineptitude, Wilson threw a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes to put the Seahawks up 14-10 despite two failed two-point conversions.

Wilson’s 10-yard touchdown pass to tight end Luke Willson brought the Seahawks within 10-8 with 11:53 left. After a Redskins punt, Wilson needed just 48 seconds to move the Seahawks 71 yards, capped by the scoring pass to a wide-open Baldwin.

Seattle (5-3), which had won four straight, outgained the Redskins 262 yards to 128 through three quarters, but trailed 10-2 thanks to an avalanche of penalties, two interceptions and three missed field goals.

Washington (4-4), which finished with 244 yards of total offense, got a 1-yard touchdown run by Kelley in the second quarter and a 28-yard field goal by Nick Rose early in the second half.

Cousins was sacked at the 4-yard line and his fumble was recovered in the end zone by defensive end Branden Jackson for an apparent touchdown in the fourth quarter. The call was reversed after a review, which ruled Cousins was down prior to the fumble.

Washington led 7-2 after a lackluster first half, but boosted the lead to 10-2 on its first possession of the third quarter. Rose’s 28-yard field goal capped the 57-yard drive. Cousins hit Ryan Grant with a 23-yard pass to the Seattle 27, but the Seahawks also were called for roughing the passer, giving the Redskins a first down at the 13.

After struggling much of the first half, the Redskins finally put together a 13-play, 71-yard scoring drive late in the second quarter. On second down from the Seattle 5, a pass interference call in the end zone against cornerback Richard Sherman gave the Redskins a first down at the 1. Two plays later, Kelley crashed over left guard to put Washington up 7-2 with 2:52 left in the half.

Linebacker Bobby Wagner accounted for Seattle’s first-half score with a safety. After Jon Ryan’s punt pinned the Redskins at their own 6, Wagner was unblocked on a blitz up the middle on the ensuing play and sacked Cousins in the end zone.

Seattle kicker Blair Walsh, who was 12 of 13 entering the game, missed field goals of 44, 39 and 49 yards in the first half, all wide left, including the final play of the first half.

Despite the earlier misses, Carroll said he wouldn’t have hesitated to call on Walsh if they had gotten within range on the final possession.

“I‘m disappointed for him,” Carroll said. “If we had a shot, I was totally counting on him to kick the game-winner. I wasn’t thinking anything but that.”

NOTES: The Seahawks were without FS Earl Thomas, who suffered a strained hamstring late in last week’s victory over Houston. Bradley McDougald made his first start in place of Thomas. ... Seattle RB Eddie Lacy carried six times for 20 yards before leaving with a groin injury. ... Redskins S D‘Angelo Hall, activated Friday off the physically unable to perform list, made his first appearance since Week 3 of 2016, when he suffered a season-ending knee injury. Hall returned punts Sunday for the first time since 2012. ... Seattle has three former University of Wisconsin quarterbacks. Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell led the Badgers to their first Rose Bowl victory, 21-16 over UCLA in 1994, QB Russell Wilson started at Wisconsin in 2011 after three seasons at North Carolina State and also led the Badgers to the Rose Bowl, and WR Tanner McEvoy played 14 games at QB as a junior, before switching primarily to safety as a senior in 2015.