Preview: Seahawks at Titans

The Seattle Seahawks are having issues locating the end zone but look to visit it with more frequency when they visit the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. It took Seattle nearly 113 minutes to score its first and only touchdown of the campaign, and the offense has scored just 21 points in two games.

The Seahawks’ offensive line has been heavily criticized over the scoring issues, and Russell Wilson already has been sacked six times while passing for just 356 yards. “I think that we can score more touchdowns,” Wilson told reporters. “Everybody’s talking about (how) we’re not scoring and everything like that. We’ve been down there several times and we’re getting down there and finding ways.” The Titans are hopeful of ending an eight-season playoff drought and are looking at the Seahawks as an opportunity to prove last season’s nine-win campaign wasn’t a fluke. “It’s going to be a great challenge,” Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota told reporters. “They’re a group that’s been playing together for quite some time. We’re really going to have to be prepared. We’re looking forward to it and can’t wait to go out there and play.”

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Titans -2.5. O/U: 42.5

ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS (1-1): Seattle is hoping rookie running back Chris Carson (93 yards last week) is the real deal as off-season addition Eddie Lacy wasn’t even active for the 12-9 win over San Francisco. Wilson is completing just 56.1 percent of his passes - well below his career mark of 64.5 - while Doug Baldwin is the top receiver with 10 catches for 107 yards. The defense is playing well, allowing just 13 points per game with defensive end Michael Bennett (team-leading 2.5 sacks) and outside linebacker K.J. Wright (team-best 17 tackles) off to strong starts.

ABOUT THE TITANS (1-1): Mariota, who threw 26 touchdown passes last season - his second in the NFL, hasn’t gotten rolling yet with 471 yards, one TD and one interception. Second-year running back Derrick Henry, who gained a career-best 92 yards last Sunday against Jacksonville, is being groomed to be the go-to back with DeMarco Murray (hamstring) appearing doubtful to suit up. Outside linebacker Derrick Morgan has registered two sacks after recording a career-best nine last season for a defense allowing 334.5 yards per game, but the secondary will be missing starting strong safety Johnathan Cyprien (hamstring).

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Seahawks have won six of the last seven meetings and hold a 10-5 series advantage.

2. Tennessee WR Corey Davis will miss the contest after aggravating a hamstring injury against Jacksonville.

3. Seattle TE Jimmy Graham (ankle), who has made only four catches for nine yards, is in jeopardy of missing the game.

PREDICTION: Seahawks 20, Titans 16