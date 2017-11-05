Preview: Cardinals at 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo could make his debut for the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday as they make yet another attempt at their first win of the season when they host the Arizona Cardinals. C.J. Beathard is expected to make his third consecutive start for the 49ers, but the team could wind up turning to Garoppolo, who was acquired from New England on Monday.

After a streak of five straight games in which it lost by fewer than four points, San Francisco was outscored 73-20 in back-to-back setbacks against Dallas and Philadelphia. The Cardinals return from their bye week with a new starting quarterback as Carson Palmer suffered a broken left arm in a 33-0 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 7 and likely is out for the season. Stepping in for Palmer is nothing new for Drew Stanton, who has guided Arizona to a 6-3 record in such situations. The Cardinals look to sweep the season series against the NFC West-rival 49ers after posting an 18-15 victory at home on Oct. 1.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Cardinals -2.5. O/U: 39.5

ABOUT THE CARDINALS (3-4): Adrian Peterson gained 134 yards on 26 carries in his team debut against Tampa Bay but was held to 21 on 11 rushes by the Rams in his last outing. The former league MVP needs 17 yards and one touchdown to join Emmitt Smith, Walter Payton, LaDainian Tomlinson, Jim Brown, Marshall Faulk and Marcus Allen as the only players in NFL history to rush for 12,000 yards and 100 TDs. Stanton has guided Arizona to two victories over the 49ers as a starter, throwing for 368 yards and four touchdowns without an interception.

ABOUT THE 49ERS (0-8): With Garoppolo in the fold, San Francisco parted ways with Brian Hoyer, releasing the veteran quarterback on Monday. The 32-year-old Hoyer, who signed a three-year contract with New England two days later, completed 119-of-205 passes for 1,245 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions for the 49ers. The club also said goodbye to Rashard Robinson, trading the cornerback to the New York Jets for an undisclosed draft pick in 2018.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The 49ers placed DB Jimmie Ward on injured reserve, signed OL Bryce Harris to a one-year contract and promoted CB Greg Mabin from the practice squad.

2. Arizona LB Chandler Jones has recorded a sack in three straight games and ranks third in the NFC with eight on the season.

3. San Francisco has scored a touchdown in the first quarter just once this campaign.

PREDICTION: 49ers 24, Cardinals 21