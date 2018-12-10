Kittle's record day carries 49ers over Broncos

George Kittle caught an 85-yard touchdown pass on a record-setting day Sunday, helping the San Francisco 49ers build a big lead en route to a 20-14 victory over the Denver Broncos in Santa Clara, Calif.

Kittle caught seven passes for 210 yards, an all-time record for a 49ers tight end, helping San Francisco (3-10) snap a three-game losing streak while handing the Broncos (6-7) a critical setback in their pursuit of a playoff spot in the AFC.

Phillip Lindsay was held to 30 yards rushing on 14 carries, but did manage a 1-yard touchdown run for the Broncos, who fell a game behind Baltimore, Indianapolis, Tennessee and Miami in the chase for the final playoff berth in the AFC with just three games to play.

Robbie Gould kicked a pair of early field goals to put the 49ers up 6-0 before Nick Mullens connected with Kittle on the 85-yard catch-and-run that extended the lead to 13-0 with 9:47 remaining in the second period.

All of Kittle’s receiving yards came in the first half, taking him fewer than 30 minutes to break Vernon Davis’ franchise-record 180 yards against Arizona in 2013.

Mullens padded the 49ers’ advantage to 20-0 by halftime with a 1-yard connection with Dante Pettis with eight seconds left in the half.

The Broncos did all the scoring in the second half, with Lindsay recording his touchdown in the third quarter before Case Keenum threw a 1-yard TD pass to DaeSean Hamilton with 3:53 to play, getting the Broncos within 20-14.

But the 49ers were able to run off almost the entire remaining time, allowing the Broncos time for just one desperation pass before the final gun.

Mullens finished 20-for-33 for 332 yards and the two scores. He was intercepted once.

The 49ers’ Jeff Wilson Jr. was the game’s leading rusher with 90 yards on 23 carries.

Keenum went 24-for-42 for 186 yards and his one TD pass for Denver, which had won three in a row.

Lindsay’s touchdown run was his sixth in the last four games.

The 49ers outgained the Broncos 389-274.

