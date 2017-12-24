Preview: Jaguars at 49ers

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made a remarkable turnaround from a three-win season to earn a postseason berth for the first time in 10 years. The Jaguars now look to clinch their first division title since 1999 with a victory over the host San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Jacksonville owns a two-game lead over Tennessee in the AFC South as it has won seven of eight contests and each of its last three after trouncing Houston 45-7 last week. The Jaguars will secure the division crown with a win or tie against the 49ers, or if the Titans tie or lose to the Los Angeles Rams. What once would be considered a laugher no longer should be, as Jimmy Garoppolo has led San Francisco to three straight victories since becoming the team’s starting quarterback. The 49ers lost their first nine games of the season before winning four of their last five, including a 25-23 triumph over Tennessee last Sunday.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Jaguars -4. O/U: 42

ABOUT THE JAGUARS (10-4): Blake Bortles continued his torrid play last week, throwing for 326 yards and three touchdowns for a 143.8 passer rating. The 25-year-old is the first quarterback in franchise history to register a 100-plus passer rating, multiple touchdown tosses and no interceptions in three consecutive games. Leonard Fournette, who missed last week’s game with a quadriceps injury, ranks third among NFL rookies with 1,136 scrimmage yards and is tied for second in TDs by a rookie with nine.

ABOUT THE 49ERS (4-10): Since Garoppolo became the team’s starter in Week 13, San Francisco has had just one possession on which it failed to record a first down and has put together 18 scoring drives - second in the league to Jacksonville (19) over that span. Robbie Gould went 6-for-6 on field-goal attempts in the win over Tennessee to earn the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honor for the second time in three weeks. The 35-year-old, who has missed only two of his 38 tries this year, is the first in NFL history to make 15 field goals over a three-game span.

1. The Jaguars lead the league in rushing (149.1 yards), scoring defense (14.9 points allowed), pass defense (168.9 yards), sacks (51) and forced fumbles (17), rank second in interceptions (20) and takeaways (31) and stand fifth in forced fumbles (17).

2. San Francisco WR Marquise Goodwin can join Dwight Clark and Jerry Rice as the only players in franchise history with three straight games with 100 yards receiving in a single season.

3. Jacksonville CBs Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye, DE Calais Campbell and DT Malik Jackson were named to the Pro Bowl while FB Kyle Juszczyk will represent San Francisco.

PREDICTION: Jaguars 33, 49ers 17