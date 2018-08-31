Aguayo's FG lifts Chargers over 49ers as time expires

Roberto Aguayo’s 26-yard field goal as time expired lifted the visiting Los Angeles Chargers to a 23-21 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night.

The 49ers had taken a 21-20 lead with 2:58 to go when Jeremy McNichols’s 6-yard touchdown run capped a 16-play, 90-yard drive.

The Chargers led 13-7 at the half when Terrell Watson scored on a 4-yard run as time expired in the second quarter. They increased the lead to 20-7 when backup quarterback Cardale Jones connected with Andre Patton for a 5-yard touchdown pass 1:59 into the third quarter.

Both starting quarterbacks — Los Angeles’ Philip Rivers and San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo - did not play.

