Gurley's three TDs help Rams roll over 49ers

Todd Gurley rushed for two touchdowns and caught a 12-yard pass for a third score Sunday afternoon, helping the Los Angeles Rams go 7-0 for the first time since 1985 with a 39-10 romp over the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif.

Jared Goff threw two TD passes, Greg Zuerlein kicked three field goals and the Los Angeles defense forced four San Francisco turnovers, leading the Rams to a road win in the California rivalry for the second consecutive season.

George Kittle led all receivers with 98 yards on five receptions and caught a 10-yard touchdown pass for San Francisco (1-6), which was coming off a heart-breaking, 33-30 loss at Green Bay on Monday night.

The Rams never trailed, getting a 35-yard field goal from Zuerlein for the only score of the first quarter before Gurley ran in from 7 yards out 37 seconds into the second period for a 10-0 lead.

Los Angeles added two points to its lead when Cory Littleton blocked a Bradley Pinion punt through the end zone with 12:59 left in the half. It was Littleton’s second blocked punt this season and fourth in the last two years. (He had a fifth in Week 5 that did not count as a block because it wound up 5 yards past the line of scrimmage.)

Zuerlein added a 37-yard field goal and Goff threw 19 yards to Brandin Cooks for a touchdown, allowing the Rams to increase their lead to 22-0 before Kittle’s TD catch from C.J. Beathard with 13 seconds left in the half.

Zuerlein’s third field goal, a 33-yarder, and Gurley’s second rushing score, a 1-yarder, increased the Los Angeles lead to 32-7 in the third quarter.

After Robbie Gould’s 51-yard field goal with 2:37 left in the third quarter cut into the 49ers’ deficit, Gurley completed the game’s scoring with his 12-yard TD catch from Goff with 11:35 left.

Gurley, who began the day as the NFL’s leading rusher, added 63 yards to his season total on 15 carries. He also caught four passes for 23 yards.

Goff completed 18 of 24 for 202 yards and two TDs.

Beathard went 15 of 27 for 170 yards with two interceptions and one touchdown.

Aaron Donald, who had four sacks and six tackles for loss, and Trevon Young recovered fumbles for the Rams, who outgained the 49ers 331-228.

