San Francisco 49ers - PlayerWatch

OL Darrell Williams Jr. was promoted to the active roster from the team’s practice squad. The 6-6, 310-pound Williams signed with the 49ers as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Western Kentucky University on May 4. He was released on Sept. 2 and signed to the practice squad the following day.

OL Bryce Harris was released by the San Francisco 49ers. The 6-6, 300-pound Harris signed with the 49ers on Wednesday. He originally entered the NFL after signing with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2012.

WR Pierre Garcon was placed on injured reserve with a non-displaced fracture in his neck. The 6-0, 211-pound Garcon signed with San Francisco as a free agent on March 10. This season with the team, he started each of the first eight games and registered team highs in both receptions (40) and receiving yards (500).

DL Ronald Blair III was activated from injured reserve Saturday by the San Francisco 49ers. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound Blair was originally selected by San Francisco as the first of three fifth-round selections in the 2016 NFL Draft. He appeared in all 16 games as a rookie last season, finishing with 18 tackles and three sacks. He was placed on IR on Sept. 3 with a groin injury.