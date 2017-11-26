FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NFL
November 27, 2017 / 12:56 AM / in an hour

San Francisco 49ers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The San Francisco 49ers activated DL Tank Carradine from the injured reserve list ahead of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. To make room on the roster, the team expectedly waived linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound Carradine was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 25 after appearing in each of the team’s first three games this season (two starts) where he registered seven tackles and one sack. Carradine practiced the past two weeks after returning from a high-ankle sprain that cost him seven games.

