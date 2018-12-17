49ers delay Seahawks' playoff party with OT win

Robbie Gould’s fourth field goal of the day, a 36-yard kick with 3:06 remaining in overtime, gave the San Francisco 49ers a 26-23 victory over Seattle in rainy Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday afternoon, denying the Seahawks an opportunity to clinch a playoff spot.

Doug Baldwin caught two touchdown passes for Seattle (8-6), which can clinch a playoff spot with a win against Kansas City or Arizona in the next two weeks. It would be the Seahawks’ sixth playoff berth in the last seven seasons.

The win was the first for the 49ers (4-10) over their NFC West rival since December of 2013, snapping a nine-game, regular-season losing streak against Seattle.

San Francisco, which surprised Denver 20-14 last week, won its second straight.

Going for a fifth straight win, the Seahawks got the ball first in overtime but were forced to punt after a long pass from Russell Wilson to running back J.D. McKissic was called back for a holding penalty.

Aided by a pass-interference penalty, Nick Mullens drove the 49ers 44 yards in seven plays, with Gould capping his 4-for-4 day with the game-winner.

After the teams traded touchdowns for the first four scores of the game, the final 31:05 of regulation became mostly a field-goal duel between Gould and the Seahawks’ Sebastian Janikowski.

Gould connected from 28 yards in the second quarter, 33 in the third and 45 in the fourth, the final one giving the 49ers a 23-20 lead with 9:51 to go.

Janikowski, who missed a PAT after Seattle’s first touchdown of the game, came through in the slippery conditions for a game-tying field goal from 48 yards with 5:21 remaining in regulation to send the game toward overtime.

Wilson finished 23 for 31 for 237 yards and the two scores to Baldwin, a 5-yarder that opened the scoring in the first period and a 35-yard strike after Seattle had fallen behind 14-6 in the second.

Baldwin wound up with four catches for 77 yards.

Seattle’s Chris Carson, who recorded the only touchdown of the second half on a 1-yard run with 13:51 left in regulation, was the game’s leading rusher with 22 carries for 119 yards.

Mullens went 20 for 29 for 275 yards and one touchdown, a 41-yard score to tight end Garrett Celek in the second quarter.

San Francisco’s Richie James had a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to give the 49ers their first points of the game, directly following Baldwin’s first score.

The Seahawks outgained the 49ers 385-351.

—Field Level Media