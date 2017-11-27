Wilson helps Seahawks maintain dominance over 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Russell Wilson threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third Sunday, lifting the Seattle Seahawks to their fourth consecutive road win with a 24-13 triumph over the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.

The win was the Seahawks’ eighth straight in the regular season over the 49ers (1-10), who were coming off a bye that followed their first win of the season, 31-21 over the New York Giants.

The Seattle defense limited the 49ers to a pair of Robbie Gould field goals before Jimmy Garoppolo threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to wideout Louis Murphy as time expired. Garoppolo replaced an injured C.J. Beathard with 1:07 remaining.

Gould’s second field goal, a 42-yarder, got the 49ers within 7-6 with 9:19 remaining in the third quarter.

But Wilson then drove the Seahawks (7-4) 71 yards in six plays, connecting with Doug Baldwin and Tanner McAvoy for 23 and 24 yards, respectively, on consecutive plays before finding backup tight end Nick Vannett for a 17-yard touchdown to increase the lead to 14-6.

After a 49ers punt, Wilson went right back to work, scrambling 11 yards for a first down to help set up a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jimmy Graham on the first play of the fourth quarter.

The touchdown catch was Graham’s eighth in his last seven games.

Blair Walsh’s 34-yard field goal with 3:27 remaining capped the Seahawks’ scoring.

Wilson finished 20 of 34 for 228 yards and the two TDs, his sixth straight game with at least two. He also had a 2-yard touchdown run in the second quarter that opened the game’s scoring.

Beathard, often booed as the home crowd anticipated the 49ers debut of recently acquired Garoppolo, went 22 of 38 for 201 yards. He was sacked three times and intercepted once.

Garoppolo completed both his passes for 18 yards and the one score.

The Seahawks capitalized on an interception by linebacker Bobby Wagner at the San Francisco 16-yard line to score the game’s first touchdown in the second minute of the second quarter.

Wilson got the score, his third in the last three games, on a keeper after running back J.D. McKissic had gotten the Seahawks close with a 14-yard run.

The Seahawks held the 49ers to 132 total yards in the first half, 47 of which came on a seven-play drive to San Francisco’s first score -- a 38-yard field goal by Gould with four seconds remaining in the second quarter.

NOTES: The win capped a season-series sweep for the Seahawks, who beat the 49ers 12-9 in Seattle in Week 2. ... Seattle has limited the 49ers to 13 points or fewer in three of their last four meetings. ... The Seahawks have alternated wins and losses the last five weeks. ... The 49ers were held to 13 points or fewer for the fourth time in their last five games. ... 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo warmed up several times on the sideline during the game, but appeared headed for his third straight game with no action until QB C.J. Beathard got shaken up after throwing an incomplete pass with 1:07 left. ... The Seahawks lost TE Luke Willson to a concussion in the first quarter. He did not return to the game.