Sherman's next game: fantasy sports

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman announced Thursday that he is launching a fantasy sports site, Daily Number.

Aug 18, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive back Richard Sherman (25) looks on during the second half against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The site will feature paid contests in 23 states, according to ESPN.

Sherman has co-founded the business with CEO Tom McAuley, and the cornerback will appear in an upcoming ad campaign. He is believed to be the first NFL player to have a stake in a fantasy game from the start.

The NFL did not respond to ESPN’s request for comment.

“Daily Number is a game-changer,” Sherman, 30, said in a release announcing the launch. “I’ve been pitched numerous (daily fantasy) opportunities, but nothing has even come close to comparing to Daily Number. I’m extremely excited to be a founding partner and look forward to playing an active role in helping the company grow during this very dynamic time in our industry.”

Daily Number differs from other sites in that each seven-player roster receives a rating. The rosters that feature fewer superstars, which will affect the rating, will receive a higher payout than the superstar-laden rosters if they score more points than the daily number.

Indiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York are among the states that have passed legislation that makes playing fantasy sports for money legal.

—Field Level Media