Preview: Steelers at Bears

The Pittsburgh Steelers are having some trouble getting their offense in top gear so far, but the defense is picking up the slack. The Steelers will try to make more plays on the offensive side and improve to 3-0 when they visit the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Pittsburgh star running back Le‘Veon Bell and star receiver Antonio Brown have yet to find the end zone but quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is not concerned about the slow start. “You don’t want to play your best football now,” Roethlisberger told reporters. “You want to find ways to win football games and keep playing better, so your best football is hopefully played in December and January.” The Bears have yet to show off their best football as well and already find themselves with a quarterback controversy as starter Mike Glennon struggles to make plays down the field. “He’s a competitor,” Chicago coach John Fox told reporters of Glennon after reaffirming that he will remain the starter. “We all deal with adversity and sometimes what is critical is how you respond. You’re going to get hit. You’re going to have bad days. It’s how you respond to that. It won’t be his first time and I‘m sure it’s not going to be his last time. We have confidence in him.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Steelers -7. O/U: 44

ABOUT THE STEELERS (2-0): Pittsburgh rookie linebacker T.J. Watt burst onto the scene with two sacks and an interception in Week 1 but left last week’s 26-9 win over the Minnesota Vikings with a groin injury. Watt could return on Sunday to supplement a defense that ranks third in the NFL with an average of 237 yards allowed. “We can get better,” veteran defensive end Cameron Heyward told reporters. “I thought we played decent. There are still things we can accomplish on the field. Whether it’s not giving up a big run, getting a little more pressure and finishing plays, better tackling. We just have to stress that to ourselves if we want to keep improving.”

ABOUT THE BEARS (0-2): Chicago is hoping to get Glennon some help on the line and down the field this week with guards Kyle Long (ankle) and Josh Sitton (ribs) possible to return in Week 3 and wide receiver - and former Steeler - Markus Wheaton (finger) nearing a season debut. Glennon could also use some support from the running game, which averaged 72.5 yards in the first two games. Starting running back Jordan Howard carried nine times for just seven yards in a 29-7 loss at Tampa Bay in Week 2 and was limited in practice this week due to a shoulder injury.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Bears CB Prince Amukamara (ankle) could make his season debut in Week 3.

2. The Chicago defense has yet to record an interception.

3. Pittsburgh DE Stephon Tuitt (biceps) sat out last week and is questionable to return on Sunday.

PREDICTION: Steelers 31, Bears 10