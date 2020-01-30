Michael Bloomberg tackles gun violence in Super Bowl campaign commercial

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg will make addressing gun violence in the United States the focus of his 60-second commercial that will air during this weekend’s Super Bowl, the campaign said on Thursday.

The billionaire candidate and late entrant into the election race will face off against President Donald Trump, who will also have a commercial during the game.

“People will be rooting for different teams in the Super Bowl, but virtually all Americans — including people in both parties and a majority of gun owners — support universal background checks and other common sense gun laws,” Bloomberg said in a statement.

The commercial features gun activist Calandrian Simpson Kemp, whose son George, who grew up playing football, was shot and killed in 2013 when he was 20 years old.

"Lives are being lost every day. It is a national crisis," she said in the commercial here released Thursday. "I know Mike is not afraid of the gun lobby."