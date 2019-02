NEW YORK, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. television audience for Sunday’s Super Bowl on CBS Corp. dropped about 5.3 percent from last year, according to preliminary Nielsen data released by the network on Monday.

About 44.9 percent of households in 56 major markets tuned in to watch the favored New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams, CBS said, down from 47.4 percent a year earlier. (Reporting by Hilary Russ)