Super Bowl LV watched by 96.4 million viewers across all platforms - CBS

NFL Football - Super Bowl LV - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Kansas City Chiefs - Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida, U.S. - February 7, 2021 General view after the game REUTERS/Eve Edelheit

(Reuters) - Sunday’s Super Bowl broadcast on CBS attracted 96.4 million viewers across all platforms, the ViacomCBS-owned network said on Tuesday.

The network did not disclose how many people watched on television.

This year’s match-up in Tampa, Florida was the culmination of a National Football League season that once appeared in doubt, as the coronavirus spread through the United States and disrupted the world of professional sports.

