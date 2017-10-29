Preview: Panthers at Buccaneers

The Carolina Panthers are reeling from back-to-back losses and their star quarterback caused yet another round of controversy this week, but they’re still in better shape than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both teams need something positive when they square off in an NFC South matchup Sunday at Tampa Bay.

Despite both clubs’ recent struggles, the Panthers are just one-half game behind division-leading New Orleans, and the Buccaneers can put themselves right back in the mix in the wide-open NFC South with a win on Sunday. Tampa Bay has lost three straight, and the defense has struggled during the skid. ”The only thing you can do right now is, you’ve got to get one game,” Tampa Bay coach Dirk Koetter told reporters. “It is a factor (that) we have not played division games, and those games can move you up fast. You’ve got to get one. You’ve just got to get one win.” The Buccaneers swept the season series last year by winning a pair of defensive struggles – 17-14 at Carolina and 17-16 at home.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Buccaneers -2. O/U: 46

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (4-3): Carolina managed only 293 total yards and committed three turnovers – two of which were returned for touchdowns – in a 17-3 loss at Chicago last week. Star quarterback Cam Newton didn’t respond well, walking out of a press conference on Wednesday after being asked about the struggling offense, which ranks 19th in the league. The Panthers boast one of the league’s best defenses, however, ranking fourth against both the run and pass and third in total defense despite forcing only four turnovers through seven games.

ABOUT THE BUCCANEERS (2-4): Tampa Bay is the opposite of Carolina, struggling on defense but possessing a prolific passing game led by quarterback Jameis Winston and receiver Mike Evans. The team hasn’t gotten much going on the ground despite the return of running back Doug Martin, as it has topped 100 yards rushing only twice in six games. Tampa Bay’s biggest concerns are on defense - particularly in the secondary as they rank 30th against the pass and have given up at least 260 yards in every contest.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Panthers DE Julius Peppers has 150 career sacks and needs one to surpass Hall-of-Famer Chris Doleman (150.5) for fourth place on the all-time list.

2. Winston has averaged 255.4 passing yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions while going 6-1 in his last seven home games.

3. Evans has recorded seven touchdown receptions in his last eight home contests.

PREDICTION: Panthers 27, Buccaneers 24