Bucs intercept Newton four times, top Panthers

Tampa Bay’s Jameis Winston threw two touchdown passes, and the Buccaneers picked off four passes from Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in a 24-17 victory Sunday afternoon in Tampa, Fla.

Winston was 20-for-30 for 249 yards without an interception as the Buccaneers (5-7) avenged a November loss. The Panthers (6-6) lost their fourth game in a row and fell to 1-5 in road games.

Newton was intercepted twice in the fourth quarter in Tampa Bay territory. Andrew Adams’ third interception came with 5:11 to play.

The Panthers’ next possession ended with an incomplete fourth-down pass after crossing midfield, and they reached Buccaneers’ territory again in the waning seconds before failing on a final heave to the end zone.

Newton was 28-for-41 for 300 yards with his first four-interception game since his rookie season in 2011.

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey gained 106 yards on 10 carries. He also compiled 55 receiving yards.

Winston’s second touchdown pass gave him 81 for his career, breaking the franchise record that had been held by Josh Freeman.

Winston didn’t play in Carolina’s 42-28 victory Nov. 4 in Charlotte.

The Panthers took the first possession of the second half and drove into the red zone before a holding penalty negated a touchdown and they settled for Graham Gano’s 37-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 17-10.

The Buccaneers responded by scoring on Peyton Barber’s 1-yard run after a questionable pass-interference penalty in the end zone accounted for 52 yards.

Newton hooked up with Devin Funchess for a 10-yard touchdown late in the third quarter to cap a 92-yard march to trail 24-17.

Carolina moved into Tampa Bay territory early in the fourth quarter before Adams’ second interception.

The Bucs grabbed the upper hand early when Winston threw 3 yards to Adam Humphries for a touchdown on the game’s opening drive. The 75-yard drive included Winston’s 29 passing yards and 24 rushing yards.

Carolina’s first possession ended with Adams returning a Newton interception to the 20-yard line. That resulted in Cairo Santo’s 35-yard field goal.

McCaffrey scored on an 8-yard pass play from Newton one play after McCaffrey’s 53-yard run.

Leading 10-7 in the second quarter, Tampa Bay reached the 1-yard line before Barber’s fumble into the end zone was recovered by Luke Kuechly for a touchback.

Newton’s second interception by Javien Elliott was returned 50 yards to the Carolina 32 with 1:05 to play in the first half. Winston scrambled and hit leaping Chris Godwin for a 13-yard touchdown pass with 13 seconds to play.

Godwin finished with 101 receiving yards on five catches.

—Field Level Media