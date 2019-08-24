Bucs edge Browns on last-minute field goal

Aug 23, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

EditorsNote: Deletes “first-half” from Seibert scoring in graf 3; other minor edits

Matt Gay kicked a 21-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining, lifting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 13-12 preseason win over the visiting Cleveland Browns on Friday.

Buccaneers backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert exited early in the third quarter due to a shoulder injury. He hit on 4 of 5 passes for 33 yards before leaving.

Austin Seibert went 4-for-4 on field goals, including a 54-yarder, to account for all of Cleveland’s scoring.

Both starting quarterbacks played the entire first half, but neither was particularly effective.

Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield led three field-goal drives, but he completed just 10 of 26 passes for 72 yards. He threw an interception on a long pass on the final play of the half.

Browns backup quarterback Drew Stanton went 3 of 6 for 37 yards.

Tampa Bay starter Jameis Winston completed 9 of 19 passes for 88 yards. He was followed to the field by Gabbert and then Ryan Griffin (11 of 17, 121 yards and a TD).

