Preview: Lions at Buccaneers

Matthew Stafford is no stranger to playing through injuries, and with the Detroit Lions scraping to stay in the NFC playoff race, he is making every effort to be on the field Sunday against the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Lions have lost two straight to fall two games off the pace for the second wild card.

Stafford, who had his throwing hand stepped on by Terrell Suggs during a 44-20 loss at Baltimore last week, resumed throwing in practice Thursday with his right pinky and ring fingers taped. He was limited, however, and the possibility remains that Jake Rudock could be called upon if Stafford is unable to make his 109th consecutive start or is ineffective due to the injury. “I think anytime in this league when the starting quarterback is not playing, offenses change,” Detroit offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter told reporters. “So we would adjust to play to Rudock’s strengths, and obviously, he hasn’t had a ton of experience, he’s a younger player. We would adjust as needed, but we’ll evaluate that as needed.” The Buccaneers have lost two straight contests and seven of their last nine, including a setback against another backup quarterback last week – a 26-20 overtime defeat at Green Bay.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: N/A. O/U: N/A

ABOUT THE LIONS (6-6): Stafford is the NFL’s second-leading passer and has averaged 312.3 yards over his last six games, so his absence would be a huge loss for the offense. The Lions rank 31st in rushing, but they do expect to get Ameer Abdullah back from a neck injury that kept him out last week. The defense that forced 11 turnovers during a 3-1 start has failed to record a takeaway in the last two weeks.

ABOUT THE BUCCANEERS (4-8): Jameis Winston returned from a three-game absence to pass for 270 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions last week, but the Buccaneers haven’t won with him under center since Week 3. Peyton Barber sparked a punchless ground game last week with 102 rushing yards, but the league’s 31st-ranked defense continued to struggle. Tampa Bay gave up only 77 passing yards – by far a season low – but was gashed for a season-high 199 on the ground.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Stafford has passed for 952 yards with five touchdowns and one interception in his last three road games.

2. Tampa Bay TE Cameron Brate has 14 touchdown receptions since the start of last season, second-most among NFL tight ends behind Jimmy Graham (15).

3. The Lions have committed 12 turnovers in their six losses and five in their six wins.

PREDICTION: Lions 23, Buccaneers 20