Prater boots Lions over miscue-prone Bucs

TAMPA, Fla. -- Matt Prater kicked a 46-yard field goal with 20 seconds remaining, allowing the Detroit Lions to keep alive their flickering NFC playoff hopes with a 24-21 victory over the turnover-plagued Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford completed five straight pass attempts on a nine-play, 49-yard drive that led to Prater’s winning kick.

Stafford, whose status was unknown all week because of an injury to his right throwing hand, completed 36 of 44 passes for 381 yards and one touchdown. Meanwhile, running back Theo Riddick had a pair of scoring runs for the Lions (7-6).

The Buccaneers (4-9), who had five turnovers, rallied from a two-touchdown deficit in the fourth-quarter and tied it 21-21 on Jameis Winston’s 2-yard touchdown pass to rookie tight end O.J. Howard, and then a 2-yard toss to tackle-eligible Leonard Wester with 8:10 remaining.

Winston completed 26-of-38 pass attempts for 285 yards.

But Stafford and the Lions had the final word.

Despite committing turnovers on three consecutive first-half possessions, the Bucs trailed just 14-7 at halftime.

The Lions struck first on Stafford’s 5-yard pass to Golden Tate with 7:36 remaining in the second quarter. Detroit’s six-play, 46-yard scoring drive was set up by cornerback Darius Slay’s interception of Winston at Tampa Bay’s 46-yard line.

Looking to equalize, the Bucs drove to Detroit’s 23-yard line, but running back Doug Martin lost a fumble to Lions cornerback DJ Hayden while being dumped for a 2-yard loss on third-and-1.

The Lions scored first on Riddick’s 2-yard run in the opening quarter. The Bucs answered back with Martin’s 1-yard run on third-and-goal, punctuating an 11-play, 75-yard drive.

NOTES: Winston had three turnovers (two interceptions, one lost fumble), giving him 53 turnovers in 42 career NFL games. ... Stafford made his 109th consecutive NFL start. ... The Lions were without starting RT Rick Wagner (ankle) and started their eighth different offensive line combination this season. ... Bucs DT Gerald McCoy (shoulder biceps) left in the first quarter and did not return. ... Bucs CB Ryan Smith left in the third quarter to be evaluated for a concussion. ... Bucs inactives included CB Vernon Hargreaves (hamstring), S T.J. Ward (concussion), DT Clinton McDonald (back) and S Josh Robinson (hamstring). Meanwhile, RB Doug Martin, DE Robert Ayers and C Joe Hawley, who each missed last week’s game at Green Bay, were active, but Hawley did not play.