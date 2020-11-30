Fast-starting Mahomes, Hill lead Chiefs over Bucs

Patrick Mahomes passed for 462 yards and three touchdowns, winning a duel with Tom Brady, as the visiting Kansas City Chiefs beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-24 on Sunday.

The Chiefs (10-1) won their sixth straight and continued to track the front-running Pittsburgh Steelers for the top seed in the AFC playoffs by capitalizing on the rhythm established between Mahomes and speedster Tyreek Hill.

Hill caught 13 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns. Fittingly, he also snagged a game-clinching 8-yard pass on the boundary for a first down that enabled Kansas City to run out the fourth-quarter clock.

Hill had seven receptions for 203 yards in the first quarter, including scores of 75 and 44 yards. His first-quarter yardage was the most in a period since 2006 when Lee Evans generated 205 yards for Buffalo. Hill also grabbed a 20-yard TD in the third quarter to make it 27-10.

The Bucs (7-5) could not offer enough answers behind Brady, who finished 27 of 41 for 345 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Brady bounced back from interceptions on back-to-back drives in the third quarter with a bold fourth-down score to Mike Evans with 12:44 left. The 31-yard strike reduced the margin to 27-17.

After the Chiefs consumed more than six minutes before punting, Brady drove the Bucs within 27-24, finding Evans again for a 7-yard score with 4:10 left.

Hill’s first-half touchdowns helped Kansas City to build a 17-0 lead. The Chiefs looked to add to that margin when they drove to the Tampa Bay 8 midway through the second quarter before committing their first red zone turnover in 17 games -- a fumble by Mahomes.

The Bucs converted William Gholston’s recovery of the sack-and-strip into an 86-yard touchdown drive in which Brady went 5-for-6, including a 37-yard touchdown to Ronald Jones II with 4:29 left in the half.

Harrison Butker tacked on a 29-yard field goal to make it 20-7 at halftime after the Bucs ended a string of 11 straight completions by Mahomes to force the field goal attempt.

--Field Level Media