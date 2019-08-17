QB Griffin tops 200 yards as Bucs beat Dolphins

Aug 16, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) looks to pass during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

EditorsNote: restores score in lede; changes to “first-year” in second graf

Backup quarterback Ryan Griffin threw for 201 yards and one touchdown as the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers edged the Miami Dolphins 16-14 in a preseason game Friday night.

Griffin threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to first-year tight end Tanner Hudson with 3:35 left in the game to give Tampa Bay a 13-6 lead.

The Dolphins (1-1) came back behind quarterback Jake Rudock to go 51 yards on seven plays in just over 1 1/2 minutes, capped by an 8-yard pass from Rudock to rookie running back Patrick Laird. Rudock completed the two-point conversion on a pass to Trenton Irwin to give Miami a 14-13 lead.

Griffin marched Tampa Bay (1-1) down the field in the closing seconds, setting up Matt Gay’s 48-yard field goal with six seconds left for the game-winner.

Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen played the first half, hitting 10 of 18 passes for 102 yards. Jameis Winston played only the Buccaneers’ first series, completing 2 of 4 passes for 24 yards.

—Field Level Media